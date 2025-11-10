Indy fairgrounds show lights up the holidays

A drive-through holiday light show is open to the public at the fairgrounds in Indianapolis for the seventh straight year.

Along a two-mile loop, visitors drive through multiple light tunnels and see light depictions including candy, trees and Santa. Director of Community and Media Engagement LeRoy Lewis III says there are about a million lights in the show set up over weeks.

“Each one is simultaneously synchronized with particular experiences throughout the show, if you will, that is synchronized to music that you listen to as you drive through the show,” he said.

Lewis said around 800 cars come to the show every night.

“It's an opportunity for families to have a great holiday tradition that is fun, safe, easy,” he said. “They can get into their car, pack some snacks, have some hot chocolate and take an easy 30, 45-minute ride through an amazing light show.”

The show will be open until December 31st. Prices start at $38 dollars for up to eight-passenger vehicles. Prices increase depending on passenger space.



