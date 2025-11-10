Cooper's catch still dazzles IU

Omar Cooper Jr.'s acrobatic game-winning touchdown reception that delivered an improbable victory for IU at Penn State is being hailed among the best catches in all of college football over at least the past few decades.

It's already on a t-shirt for sale online.

"It was a tremendous play, you know, to be able to catch the ball, look down and then get your feet in position," IU coach Curt Cignetti said on Monday. "It was a great win and a real shot in the arm for our team, who was down, down and out in a lot of people's minds, and refused to lose and got it done.”

Cignetti became emotional in his postgame interview with CBS. He said Monday the emotion came from his long history in Beaver Stadium and his team’s perseverance.

“Ten to fifteen years ago, did I ever think I’d lead a team into that stadium?" he said. "No. Lead a team into that stadium victorious? It was mainly centered around how our guys responded to the challenge they overcame to get it done.”

The team is now 10-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

The Hoosiers are at home this Saturday against Wisconsin, which upset Washington last weekend. It's IU's last regular season home game.

"They play hard. They play a lot of people up front. They get hats to the ball,” Cignetti said. "I think we need to understand that we're going to get everybody's best shot — we're not sneaking up on anyone anymore."

Cignetti said star receiver Elijah Sarratt is still "day-to-day" with his injury. He said offensive lineman Drew Evans will need "a few weeks" to return from his injury.

Kickoff is at noon Saturday, and second-ranked IU is going for its first ever 11-0 record.

“I think we're on a little bit of a mission here, and that's really been the focus, and you know, and I think that's how the kids are thinking too,” said Cignetti.