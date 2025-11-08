© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Stunning victory at Penn State continues IU's undefeated record

WFIU
Published November 8, 2025
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa.
Barry Reeger/AP
/
FR171704 AP
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass over Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in State College, Pa.

It was a game that evoked emotions from IU coach Curt Cignetti not often seen by fans.

The coach, famous for his scowl when the Hoosiers are leading by four or five touchdowns, smiled.

He also appeared choked up in a postgame interview on CBS soon after IU defeated Penn State 27-24 on Saturday, a stunning victory made possible by Omar Cooper Jr.'s impossible-looking touchdown reception with 36 seconds left.

"Refuse to lose," Cignetti said. "I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my days. I’ve never seen anything quite like this. … I am so proud of these kids."

Cooper Jr. jumped to catch a pass from Fernando Mendoza in the back of the endzone, sweeping his inside foot within the field of play to save No. 2 Indiana from its first loss of the season against a Penn State team that almost denied the Hoosiers their first Happy Valley win in school history.

Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) solidified its national ranking, and the dramatic finish engineered by Mendoza might have vaulted him to a Heisman Trophy.

After the CBS interview, Cignetti raised both fists in the air and let out a scream. Then he acknowledged IU fans in the stands on his way off the field.

"Unbelieveable," he said.

">November 8, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Penn State (3-6, 0-6) rallied to take the lead 24-20 late in the fourth quarter after being down by 13 points in the third. Ethan Grunkemeyer connected with Nicholas Singleton for a 19-yard score.

The Nittany Lions were not able to put together a last-second score following Cooper's touchdown, with the game ending on a failed Hail Mary attempt.

Mendoza threw for 218 yards, one touchdown, an interception and also ran for a score. Kaelon Black scored a rushing touchdown and Nico Radicic kicked two field goals for the Hoosiers. Charlie Becker had seven receptions for 118 yards and Cooper finished with six receptions for 32 yards.

Singleton ran for two scores in addition to the go-ahead touchdown pass for the Nittany Lions, who are playing under interim coach Terry Smith and have lost six in a row for the first time in 21 years.

Up next:
Indiana: Hosts Wisconsin on Nov. 15.
Penn State: Visits Michigan State on Nov. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
