© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

2 die after medical emergencies at Indianapolis marathon

WFIU | By George Hale
Published November 9, 2025 at 11:55 PM EST
An aerial view of the Monumental Marathon in Indianapolis' Monument Circle.
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
An aerial view of the Monumental Marathon in Indianapolis' Monument Circle.

Organizers of Saturday’s Indianapolis Monumental Marathon say two participants died after suffering “unrelated medical emergencies.”

In a statement, the Beyond Monumental group reported that medics provided care for both participants before transporting them to hospital.

"Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support," the statement said.

"Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism," it said.

An event spokesperson declined to elaborate on the causes of either incident.

"Updates will be shared only when appropriate and in coordination with families and officials. Out of respect for privacy, no personal or medical details will be released by Beyond Monumental," Sydney Meyers wrote in an email Sunday.

Organizers say the Indianapolis marathon is among the country’s largest, attracting an estimated 17,500 runners. This year’s included a full marathon, a 13.1-mile half marathon and a 5K.

It wasn’t clear which race either participant was running.
Tags
News Local News
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.