2 die after medical emergencies at Indianapolis marathon

Organizers of Saturday’s Indianapolis Monumental Marathon say two participants died after suffering “unrelated medical emergencies.”

In a statement, the Beyond Monumental group reported that medics provided care for both participants before transporting them to hospital.

"Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support," the statement said.

"Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism," it said.

An event spokesperson declined to elaborate on the causes of either incident.

"Updates will be shared only when appropriate and in coordination with families and officials. Out of respect for privacy, no personal or medical details will be released by Beyond Monumental," Sydney Meyers wrote in an email Sunday.

Organizers say the Indianapolis marathon is among the country’s largest, attracting an estimated 17,500 runners. This year’s included a full marathon, a 13.1-mile half marathon and a 5K.

It wasn’t clear which race either participant was running.