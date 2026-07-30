Indiana Medicaid will cover GLP-1s for obesity

Hoosiers insured through Medicaid will soon gain access to GLP-1 medications for obesity.

Gov. Mike Braun on Thursday directed the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, which administers Medicaid benefits to 1.9 million Hoosiers, to participate in a federal initiative to cover GLP-1 medications for obesity.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation Center is working with drug makers like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to make GLP-1 medications more affordable — for state Medicaid programs and beneficiaries alike.

States that opt into the BALANCE model can access GLP-1 medications at a lower cost. Indiana Medicaid will pay $85.16 of the $245 monthly cost per person, thanks to contributions from the federal government and manufacturer discounts.

Manufacturers agreed to provide free lifestyle support as well.

“Indiana is proud to expand access to essential treatment for eligible Hoosiers,” Braun said in a news release Thursday. “This agreement reflects our commitment to Make Indiana Healthy Again by pursuing practical solutions that increase healthier lives.”

Exact details about eligibility criteria and timing are not yet available, as the agreement is still being finalized.

A news release from the governor’s office said access to obesity treatment could allow more Hoosiers to remain or return to the workforce and limit reliance on public assistance.

“Obesity is a serious, chronic disease, and addressing it can open the door to better health,” David A. Ricks, chair and chief executive officer of Eli Lilly, said in the release. “Here in Indiana, 71% of adults are living with obesity or overweight. This toll on our state’s health is also a toll on our economy, costing an estimated $10.7 billion a year, or nearly 2% of GDP.

“Indiana opting into the BALANCE model is a meaningful step forward,” he said, “and we’re grateful for the Governor’s leadership in making breakthrough medicines like Foundayo and Zepbound available to eligible Medicaid patients. We’re proud our home state is taking action to expand access to obesity treatment, so more Hoosiers can get the care they need.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

