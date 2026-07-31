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Afterglow

Morning People: Songs That Start The Day

By Richard Roland
Published July 31, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
The Capitol 45 of the Manhattan Transfer's classic "Java Jive."
The Capitol 45 of the Manhattan Transfer's classic "Java Jive."

On this episode, we're showcasing tunes from the American Songbook about the morning – morning people, specifically.

Some greet the day cheerfully while others would rather avoid or sleep through mornings altogether. We’ll hear some tunes that praise the start of the day, some that downright curse it, and some that celebrate the caffeine some need to start, if not enjoy, the morning.

Awaken your inner morning person by joining us for tunes from Polly Bergen, Dean Martin, Nina Simone, and more.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland