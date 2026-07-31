Morning People: Songs That Start The Day

On this episode, we're showcasing tunes from the American Songbook about the morning – morning people, specifically.

Some greet the day cheerfully while others would rather avoid or sleep through mornings altogether. We’ll hear some tunes that praise the start of the day, some that downright curse it, and some that celebrate the caffeine some need to start, if not enjoy, the morning.

Awaken your inner morning person by joining us for tunes from Polly Bergen, Dean Martin, Nina Simone, and more.