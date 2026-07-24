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Afterglow

Irving Berlin's Broadway

By Richard Roland
Published July 24, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Composer Irving Berlin pictured at the piano in 1937.
Composer Irving Berlin pictured at the piano in 1937.

This week we’re turning once again to the Irving Berlin songbook — this time highlighting the tunes that he wrote for the Broadway stage over his multi-decade career. From the first musical he contributed to in the 1910s to his final musical in 1962, we’ll hear songs from The Ziegfeld Follies, As Thousands Cheer, Call Me Madam, and his most famous musical, Annie Get Your Gun. Singers Shirley Horn, Tony Bennett, Dinah Shore, Sarah Vaughan, and Billy Eckstine, to name a few, are part of our lineup.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland