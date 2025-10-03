Jolly Holiday: Music From The Silver Age Of Disney

On this episode we’re exploring the wonderful world of the Disney Songbook from 1950 to the mid-'60s. It was during this time that the Walt Disney Studio returned full-force to creating narrative-driven films, separating itself from the pastiche and anthology movies of the 1940s. Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Lady and the Tramp were written with character-driven songs in mind. And, the arrival of the Sherman Brothers, Robert and Richard, in the 1960s added a whole new sound to the brand with movies like Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and The Aristocats. We’ll hear renditions of songs from this era sung by Louis Prima, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, and many more.