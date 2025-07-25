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Afterglow

Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Songs Of Summer

By Richard Roland
Published July 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
A vintage scene of a picnic by a lake.
A vintage scene of a picnic by a lake.

This week, we’re celebrating summer in song. The American Songbook is filled with all types of songs about summer. During this hour, we’ll focus on the relaxing side of the summer months. Fishing lazily from a canoe. Fireflies or lightning bugs – depending on where you’re from. Swimming to cool down. Grilling meals outside. Sipping cool lemonade in a hammock. Dodging raindrops from a sudden thunderstorm. Charring marshmallows over a campfire to make s’mores. And, of course, romancing. We’ll hear from Rosemary Clooney, Billie Holiday, Mel Tormé and more, singing the music of Cole Porter, Jerry Herman, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, and many more.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland