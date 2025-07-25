Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Songs Of Summer

This week, we’re celebrating summer in song. The American Songbook is filled with all types of songs about summer. During this hour, we’ll focus on the relaxing side of the summer months. Fishing lazily from a canoe. Fireflies or lightning bugs – depending on where you’re from. Swimming to cool down. Grilling meals outside. Sipping cool lemonade in a hammock. Dodging raindrops from a sudden thunderstorm. Charring marshmallows over a campfire to make s’mores. And, of course, romancing. We’ll hear from Rosemary Clooney, Billie Holiday, Mel Tormé and more, singing the music of Cole Porter, Jerry Herman, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, and many more.