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Afterglow

Something Good: The Later Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

By Richard Roland
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
A press photo of the cast of the 1961 film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical Flower Drum Song
A press photo of the cast of the 1961 film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical Flower Drum Song

This week, in the third part of a Rodgers & Hammerstein retrospective, we’re focusing on the last four musicals written by the duo between 1953 and 1959: Me & Juliet, Pipe Dream, Flower Drum Song, and The Sound of Music. We’ll also hear songs from their musicals that were turned into Broadway shows well past Richard and Oscars’ deaths: the 1945 & 1962 film versions of State Fair that were adapted for Broadway in 1996, and the three television productions of Cinderella that finally made it to the Broadway stage in 2013. We’ll hear from some of the old guard, like Dinah Shore, Mel Tormé, and Nina Simone, as well as more recent interpretations by Kelly Clarkson and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland