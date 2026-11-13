Pennies From Heaven: Money In The American Songbook

There have always been songs about money, but it was the Great Depression that produced some of the most popular and lasting songs in American Culture.

On this episode, we’ll start by looking at songs that both reflected and defied the Depression, providing both social commentary and entertainment. We’ll also hear songs from later in the 20th century that deal with all aspects of money. Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, The Ink Spots, Louis Prima, and more will tell us of their financial situations in song.