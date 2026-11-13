© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Afterglow

Pennies From Heaven: Money In The American Songbook

By Richard Roland
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
The poster for the 1936 film Pennies from Heaven, whose title song Bing Crosby popularized.
The poster for the 1936 film Pennies from Heaven, whose title song Bing Crosby popularized and many others have covered.

There have always been songs about money, but it was the Great Depression that produced some of the most popular and lasting songs in American Culture.

On this episode, we’ll start by looking at songs that both reflected and defied the Depression, providing both social commentary and entertainment. We’ll also hear songs from later in the 20th century that deal with all aspects of money. Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, The Ink Spots, Louis Prima, and more will tell us of their financial situations in song.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland