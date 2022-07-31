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A Moment of Science

Learning English? Try Latin

By Victoria Miluch
Published August 5, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Latin roots can be a helpful bridge between languages.
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Latin roots can be a helpful bridge between languages.

Have you ever tried learning a new language? There are many difficulties along the studying journey, especially when learning English.

Researchers are saying that learning Latin roots might be a really helpful bridge for some English language learners between their native language and English. We’ve known about the benefits of bilingualism for a while, and with that in mind, researchers wanted to think about ways to help English language learners succeed in English while also encouraging them to embrace their native language.

They found that teaching Latin roots was a pretty effective way. In a study of eighty-four students, half attended a Latin roots session first and then an English vocabulary session, and the other half attended the sessions the other way around. The study found that the students who studied Latin first were better at analyzing the new, unfamiliar English words and inferring their meanings.

Students who speak languages that also have Latin roots are at a particular advantage. For example, Spanish speakers know the word grada means step, which can help them remember the Latin root grad, which also means step. That can help them figure out the English word gradual, or step-by-step.

And the analyzing and inferring a meaning is probably a better way to remember a word than just trying to memorize it.

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Source

A Moment of Science
Maggie Crady
See stories by Maggie Crady