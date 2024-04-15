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A Moment of Science

Walking Uphill is Hard Work

By Victoria Miluch
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
Earth’s gravitational field is always pulling us toward the center of the Earth, and our feet have to exert an equal and opposite force to keep us upright. Image called "Uphill Struggle." Two people walking/climbing in deep snow toward a mountain peak.
Ewan Cross
/
Flickr
Earth’s gravitational field is always pulling us toward the center of the Earth, and our feet have to exert an equal and opposite force to keep us upright.

Have you ever been on a hiking trail and surprised yourself how often you need to stop and take breaks? Why are we so tired?

Even when you haven't really covered that much distance—you probably wouldn’t be that tired just walking on level ground, like on a flat road or sidewalk. So what makes walking uphill so much harder?

It has to do with gravity. Earth’s gravitational field is always pulling us toward the center of the Earth, and our feet have to exert an equal and opposite force to keep us upright. That’s happening when we’re just standing upright or walking horizontally across a level surface, like walking down a flat street. But when we walk up an incline—along with all the effort we’re exerting to walk forward—we’re also lifting our bodies against gravity. That’s also the reason why walking up stairs is so much harder than walking down stairs—when we go up, we have to work to overcome the force of gravity, while when we go down, the pull of gravity makes it easier for us.

So all the work we’re doing when we’re climbing uphill makes us use more energy. You might want to plan for breaks accordingly on your next hiking trip.

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A Moment of Science
Maggie Crady
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