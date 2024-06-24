Your Friendly Amazonian Slingshot Spider

Who's your favorite superhero? There are a lot of fans of Spiderman, although he doesn't share many similarities to most spiders.

Although, in 2019 three researchers from the state of Georgia reported that they discovered a tiny spider in the Peruvian Amazon rain forest that has a behavior that’s surprisingly similar to the web-slinging superhero.

The spider uses its web as a slingshot. It attaches a silken thread to the center of the web, and to an anchor point somewhere behind it. Then it reels the central thread in, putting the web under tension and pulling it back into a cone. Then the spider waits at the center of the cone. When a tasty insect flies by, the spider releases the thread, and the spider and its web are flung forward, like a stone from a slingshot. The unfortunate insect is entangled in the web, and the spider attacks. The insect becomes the spider’s dinner.

To catch an insect in flight, that slingshot has to be really fast. The researchers studied the spider using high speed digital video imaging. They found that the slingshot spider’s maximum acceleration was more than three thousand feet per second squared. This is a hundred times faster than a cheetah can accelerate towards its prey.

The researchers put a video of the slingshot in action on the web, and as of January 2019 the video has been viewed more than three hundred thousand times. The slingshot spider is an internet star.

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