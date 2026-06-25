© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Moment of Science

Frogs Can't Poison Themselves

By Victoria Clare
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:27 AM EDT
Small frog with colorful red skin and white stripes. Anthony's poison arrow frog.
Peter
/
Adobe Stock
Bright skin like this strawberry poison frog's warns predators of potential danger.

Poison frogs' patterns on their skin can really draw you in to take a closer look, even if the goal is to warn you away. The whole reason they carry toxic molecules in their skin is to deter predators from trying to eat them.

If poison dart frogs’ skin is so toxic, why doesn’t it harm them? They get their toxins from their diet—from the mites and ants they eat—so how do they manage to be resistant to them?

Scientists took a look at a certain species of poison frogs that carries the toxin epibatidine to figure out those details. In short, epibatidine works by binding to a certain protein in their bodies. Over years and years of evolution, the frogs have switched out certain amino acids in that protein, which changes the protein’s shape and prevents the toxins from binding to it.

Sounds like a pretty simple solution, but there were a few complications.

The protein that the toxin binds to is the same one that’s a chemical messenger critical for healthy brain function. To prevent brain impairment, the frogs had to undergo a few more amino acid changes. Eventually, the protein’s shape became such that it blocks the toxin, but accepts the chemical messenger.

Pretty impressive. But maybe still stick to admiring from afar.

Read more

Source

ScienceNews - The way poison frogs keep from poisoning themselves is complicated

A Moment of Science
Victoria Clare
See stories by Victoria Clare