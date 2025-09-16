Ether Game: Must-See TV
Our staff has cut the cord tonight, so no live scoreboard. Our live game will return next week.
Round 1
HINT: Watch out for the giant foot
NATIONALITY: American
ERA: mid 19th and early 20th century
Known as a band leader and for his famous marchers
BONUS This music was used as the theme music for what comedic television show?
Round 2
HINT: A right-hand man
NATIONALITY: German
ERA: Baroque
Known for his cantatas, passions, preludes, and fugues.
BONUS This music was used as the theme music for what political television show?
Round 3
HINT: Some strings attached
NATIONALITY: French
ERA: Romantic
Composer of operas like Faust and Romeo and Juliet.
BONUS This music was used as the theme music for what mysterious television show?
Round 4
HINT: Up in the air
NATIONALITY: Austrian
ERA: Late classical/early romantic
Known mostly for his songs, or Lieder, as well as several symphonies, including one that was unfinished.
BONUS This piano sonata movement was used as the theme music to what 90s TV show?
Round 5
HINT: A nautical grand slam
NATIONALITY: American
ERA: 20th century
Songwriter known for such songs as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “We Kiss In A Shadow.”
BONUS This music was originally written for a 1950s television documentary and then later turned into a pop song. Can you give us the name of that pop song?
Round 6
HINT: All the world’s a stage
NATIONALITY: French
ERA: Baroque
Primarily an opera composer, but known today mostly for this television theme music.
BONUS This music is used as the theme for what dramatic television series?
Round 7
HINT: A girl’s best friend
NATIONALITY: English (Welsh)
ERA: 21st century
Known for his Requiem and his Adiemus album series
BONUS This music was used in the television commercials for what company?
Round 8
No hints! Good luck
Round 9
HINT: So-long from the Catskills
NATIONALITY: American
ERA: 21 Century
Known as a folk musician and for his band Fiddle Fever. Known for his work with Ken Burns
BONUS This piece was featured on a famous PBS documentary. Can you tell us the name of that documentary?