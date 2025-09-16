Ether Game: Must-See TV

Our staff has cut the cord tonight, so no live scoreboard. Our live game will return next week.

Round 1

HINT: Watch out for the giant foot

NATIONALITY: American

ERA: mid 19th and early 20th century

Known as a band leader and for his famous marchers

BONUS This music was used as the theme music for what comedic television show?

Round 2

HINT: A right-hand man

NATIONALITY: German

ERA: Baroque

Known for his cantatas, passions, preludes, and fugues.

BONUS This music was used as the theme music for what political television show?

Round 3

HINT: Some strings attached

NATIONALITY: French

ERA: Romantic

Composer of operas like Faust and Romeo and Juliet.

BONUS This music was used as the theme music for what mysterious television show?

Round 4

HINT: Up in the air

NATIONALITY: Austrian

ERA: Late classical/early romantic

Known mostly for his songs, or Lieder, as well as several symphonies, including one that was unfinished.

BONUS This piano sonata movement was used as the theme music to what 90s TV show?

Round 5

HINT: A nautical grand slam

NATIONALITY: American

ERA: 20th century

Songwriter known for such songs as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “We Kiss In A Shadow.”

BONUS This music was originally written for a 1950s television documentary and then later turned into a pop song. Can you give us the name of that pop song?

Round 6

HINT: All the world’s a stage

NATIONALITY: French

ERA: Baroque

Primarily an opera composer, but known today mostly for this television theme music.

BONUS This music is used as the theme for what dramatic television series?

Round 7

HINT: A girl’s best friend

NATIONALITY: English (Welsh)

ERA: 21st century

Known for his Requiem and his Adiemus album series

BONUS This music was used in the television commercials for what company?

Round 8

No hints! Good luck

Round 9

HINT: So-long from the Catskills

NATIONALITY: American

ERA: 21 Century

Known as a folk musician and for his band Fiddle Fever. Known for his work with Ken Burns

BONUS This piece was featured on a famous PBS documentary. Can you tell us the name of that documentary?

