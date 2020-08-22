No Deadheading

Many annuals need to be deadheaded to keep blooming all season. While snipping off the spent blossoms can hardly be described as hard work, it is easier not to have to remember to do this chore. For that reason, many of us try to buy annuals that do not need deadheading in order to re-bloom all season long and right into fall.

One such plant is lantana, which is great in regions with cold winters where it can’t winter over and so doesn’t get aggressive. While I would never grow it in my native Australia where it is a terrible invasive, I do plant it in the Midwest garden where the deer leave it severely alone. Once established it flourishes with no help from me.

I also love angelonias. The tall ones make good cut flowers and the shorter ones look pretty anywhere in the garden or in pots, and they also are deer resistant. They grow in full or part sun and come in pinks, whites, blues, and purples.

And, how would we manage nowadays without begonias? They come with both green and dark-colored leaves, like both sun and shade, and are perfect in pots, boxes, hanging baskets, and beds, and stand up well in hot weather with less water than many annuals. My favorite is Dragon’s Wing Begonia, but most available varieties perform beautifully and require minimal attention.

I also love the dark red coleus ‘Redhead’ for pots, and cuttings root easily in water, so one can have a great many. Any kind of coleus, as well as any annual salvia, is trouble-free and require no daily deadheading.