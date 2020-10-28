A good plant for shade that deer don’t usually like is black bugbane. The name is not attractive, but the plant is.

It has dark foliage that contrasts well with its spikes of fluffy white flowers that are shaped like bottle brushes. It prefers woodland-type locations in shade or part shade, with some moisture in the soil. It grows in zones 3-9 and naturally repels insects. Plant it en masse and enjoy its fragrance in mid to late summer when it blooms.

This plant grows slowly, though will eventually get to between 24-48 inches wide, so it makes a statement since it can attain a height of 48-70 inches as well. The flowers can be used in bouquets.

This is also a plant that is useful if you have a rain garden or an area that stays wet a lot of the time. Plant it so the top of its root is 1 inch below the soil surface.

Some parts of this plant are poisonous if eaten, which is why it is deer resistant, so wash your hands after handling it or be sure to wear gloves.

If you have a problematic bed in deep shade this plant will still thrive. Its botanical name is Actea simplex or cimicifugia, but most people just call it bugbane. Not a pretty name for such an attractive plant.