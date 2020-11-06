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Focus on Flowers

Planting Bulbs

By Moya Andrews
Published November 12, 2026 at 10:40 AM EST
Person planting flower bulbs in the garden
iMarzi
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Adobe Stock

My garden is very crowded, and so in the fall, I am always wondering where I can plant more spring bulbs without cutting into the existing ones.

One solution is to dig up the entire plant, with root ball, of each of the current year’s annuals. After rain or a good watering, you can pull on them easily, and the hole that is left can then be filled with new bulbs.

If I have big bulbs like those of large daffodils and allium, I will plant them the deepest and place them in a circle. Then I add some soil on top of them and place the smaller bulbs like crocus in a layer closer to the soil surface. Then add more soil to fill the hole completely. Throw some granular or powdered fertilizer into the hole before you plant to give the bulbs some easily accessible food.

Vary your daffodil bulbs so that you have some that bloom early and some that bloom in mid and late spring, for a continuous display. For example, the dwarf tete a tete are very early bloomers, especially early if planted on the south side of a garden, while the perfumed daffodils, with clustered and double flowers on the same stems, come later, and the last to bloom in my garden are the pheasant-eye daffodils.

Never plant tulips if you have a deer problem, as it is a waste of money. Since daffodils are poisonous, thankfully, Bambi lets us enjoy them.

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Focus on Flowers daffodilsWFIUgardeningbulbsFocus on Flowers
LuAnn Johnson
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