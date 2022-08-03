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Focus on Flowers

Big and Showy Hibiscus

By Moya Andrews
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
Large pink blooms of Hibiscus 'Peppermint Schnapps'
F. D. Richards
/
Flickr
Hibiscus 'Peppermint Schnapps'

There are over 200 species of hibiscus, and they are beloved because of their big showy flowers and green, clean-looking foliage. They fall into three different major categories: tropical, perennial and hardy.

The tropical hibiscus is native to Hawaii and comes in beautiful colors, and we often see them in photos tucked behind the ear of a beautiful model.

The perennial varieties go dormant in winter and come back the following spring, but they often do not survive cold snaps.

Hardy hibiscus come just in three colors—white, pink and maroon—and can be grown from seeds. Their blooms are large and showy and grow on small shrubs about 3-4 feet tall. A popular one in Midwest gardens is 'Blue Bird' and it is as lovely as its name.

Rose of Sharon shrubs that grow up to 15 feet tall are old-fashioned members of the Hibiscus family, too, and they reliably bloom in late summer/early fall, year after year, in purple, white, and violet shades.

While the older varieties self-seed everywhere, modern ones do not. So, try 'Cherry Cheesecake' with pink flowers with maroon centers, which grows 4-5 feet in full sun and also part shade. But before you buy any hibiscus, check to be sure it is hardy in your zone.

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Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
See stories by Moya Andrews