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Focus on Flowers

Love of the Woodland Poppy

By Moya Andrews
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
Low-angled view of a yellow woodland poppy bloom in a forest.
simonsterg
/
Flickr

Stylophorum diphyllum is our native celandine poppy that grows well in dappled shade in woodland conditions.

It has cheerful yellow flowers and hairy seed pods. There are also two other woodland poppies that are native to China. All three species prefer moist soil and self-sow. They bloom in spring and intermittently into summer.

Wordsworth even wrote a poem about this unassuming charmer:

Long as there’s a sun that sets,
Primroses will have their glory;
Long as there are violets,
They will have a place in story:
There's a flower that shall be mine

‘Tis the little celandine.
Comfort have thou of thy merit,
Kindly, unassuming spirit!
Careless of thy neighborhood,
Thou dost show thy pleasant face
On the moor, and in the wood,
And in the lane; there's not a place
However mean it be,
But ‘tis good enough for thee.

Wordsworth obviously was as impressed with this versatile plant as we still are today.

It is wonderful in shade gardens with companions such as forget-me-not, pulmonaria, ferns, bleeding heart, Virginia bluebells and other wild flowers.

Focus on Flowers
Moya Andrews
Originally from Queensland, Australia, the late Moya Andrews served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculties at Indiana University until 2004. In the same year, Moya began hosting Focus on Flowers for WFIU. Moya was a member of the Bloomington Garden Club and authored the book <i>Perennials Short and Tall</i>, published by Indiana University Press.
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LuAnn Johnson
See stories by LuAnn Johnson