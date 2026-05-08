Jesse Thorn Answers Alex’s Minor Existential Crisis

WFIU starting airing Bullseye with Jesse Thorn in October of 2025. Coincidentally, October of 2025 is also when Nice Work launched. Even more coincidentally,* Alex Chambers had the opportunity to interview Jesse Thorn, and he took the opportunity to ask Jesse for help about a minor existential crisis he was experiencing with regard to arts journalism in troubling times.

*It really was a coincidence: Bullseye was offering stations interviews with Jesse Thorn on the occasion of his show’s 25th anniversary. Jesse was very generous with his time.