Author Karol Lagodzki on Controlled Conversations, A Printing Fest, and the Tiny Desk

Controlled Conversations is a new novel by Bloomington author Karol Lagodzki. Set in Poland mostly in the summer of 1982, it follows 3 main protagonists as they navigate a period of state enforced martial law that lasted from December of 1981 until July 1983. Antek, a member of the solidarity anti-authoritarian movement, is on the run after escaping incarceration as a political prisoner. Roman is a major in the secret police trying to find Antek and with an agenda all his own. Emilia, a switchboard operator before the crackdown, is now additionally tasked with listening in on conversations. When connecting calls, Emilia recites to the callers on the line the same disturbing phrase every time: “This conversation is being controlled.” Nice Work host Tyler Lake sat down with Karl Lagodzki to talk about Controlled Conversations.

Jesse Thorn Answers Alex’s Minor Existential Crisis

Zac Wolf Jesse Thorn, host of Bullseye, helped Nice Work host Alex Chambers with an existential crisis regarding arts journalism.

WFIU starting airing Bullseye with Jesse Thorn in October of 2025. Coincidentally, October of 2025 is also when Nice Work launched. Even more coincidentally,* Alex Chambers had the opportunity to interview Jesse Thorn, and he took the opportunity to ask Jesse for help about a minor existential crisis he was experiencing with regard to arts journalism in troubling times.

*It really was a coincidence: Bullseye was offering stations interviews with Jesse Thorn on the occasion of his show’s 25th anniversary. Jesse was very generous with his time.

Mini Midwest Print Fest (& Steamroller Big Show)

Wyatt McKinley The steamroller will appear again at this year's Midwest Print Fest.

There’s a print fest coming up in Bloomington. It’s a joint venture between Badknees and Hideout Press . Busman’s Holiday, The Sera-Tones, and other bands will be playing, and, perhaps most importantly, there will be a Steamroller Big Show.

WFIU’s Local Favorites from the NPR Tiny Desk Concert: The Foolins

The Foolins The NPR Tiny Desk Concert is back again this year and Bloomington band the Foolins are hoping their video makes the grade. We talk with a couple of members of the band about their music, the Tiny Desk, and how Paul McCartney's Wings brought them together.

Each year, right about this time somewhere between six and seven thousand musical acts break out their camcorders and make a video hoping to land a coveted spot on NPR’s now legendary Tiny Desk. Since the contest started back in 2014, its reputation has only embiggened as artists like Gaylin Lea and Tank and the Bangaz have found large audiences after winning the competition.

Bloomington band The Foolins have thrown their collective hats in the ring a few times now, and they are trying again this year. Two members of the band, husband and wife, Grace Newlin and Mark Hajduk talked to Nice Work host Tyler Lake about their music and their very professionally produced Tiny Desk Concert submission videos.