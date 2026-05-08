WFIU’s Local Favorites from the NPR Tiny Desk Concert: The Foolins

Each year, right about this time somewhere between six and seven thousand musical acts break out their camcorders and make a video hoping to land a coveted spot on NPR’s now legendary Tiny Desk. Since the contest started back in 2014, its reputation has only embiggened as artists like Gaylin Lea and Tank and the Bangaz have found large audiences after winning the competition.

Bloomington band The Foolins have thrown their collective hats in the ring a few times now, and they are trying again this year. Two members of the band, husband and wife, Grace Newlin and Mark Hajduk talked to Nice Work host Tyler Lake about their music and their very professionally produced Tiny Desk Concert submission videos.