Controlled Conversations is a new novel by Bloomington author Karol Lagodzki. Set in Poland mostly in the summer of 1982, it follows 3 main protagonists as they navigate a period of state enforced martial law that lasted from December of 1981 until July 1983. Antek, a member of the solidarity anti-authoritarian movement, is on the run after escaping incarceration as a political prisoner. Roman is a major in the secret police trying to find Antek and with an agenda all his own. Emilia, a switchboard operator before the crackdown, is now additionally tasked with listening in on conversations. When connecting calls, Emilia recites to the callers on the line the same disturbing phrase every time: “This conversation is being controlled.” Nice Work host Tyler Lake sat down with Karl Lagodzki to talk about Controlled Conversations.