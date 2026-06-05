Kayte Young and Ross Gay Digress

About three weeks ago, our co-host Kayte Young brought poet and writer Ross Gay into the studio for an interview. That was Kayte’s last interview. Our dear friend and colleague died on Sunday, May 31st.

Kayte nourished our community as an artist, a gardener, a cook, a beekeeper, and a storyteller who believed in the power of creative expression — especially public radio — to bring people together. She cared deeply for the individuals around her and oppressed people everywhere — a lived commitment to the idea that justice is worth fighting for.

It feels appropriate that her last interview was with Ross. They had a long friendship, with interests that overlapped with so much of this community, including writing, gardening, beekeeping, foraging wild foods, and more. We’re going to devote this whole episode of Nice Work to their conversation about mulberries, and digressions, and Ross’s latest work.

Ross Gay’s books include Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude, The Book of Delights, and Inciting Joy. Kayte talked with Ross about his book length poem Be Holding a few years ago. Here is a link that conversation.