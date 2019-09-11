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Night Lights Classic Jazz

Rollins '57: Sonny Rollins Takes The Lead

By David Johnson
Published June 19, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Cover of Sonny Rollins' 1957 album Way Out West
Saxslinger: Sonny Rollins on the cover of his 1957 LP Way Out West, one of the first studio records to use a saxophone, bass and drum trio. Late that year Rollins would make some historic live recordings at New York City's Village Vanguard using the same format.

Sonny Rollins was one of the great saxophone improvisers of jazz history. He played with the passion and energy of a giant, the wit and humor of a streetwise New Yorker, and a lover's knowledge of the Great American Songbook. In 1957 he was coming off a superlative year; he'd recorded several albums, including Saxophone Colossus and Worktime, continued to work with Clifford Brown and Max Roach, and appeared on Thelonious Monk's masterpiece Brilliant Corners.

Only 26 years old and having kicked the heroin addiction that had dogged his early career, Rollins would continue his artistic ascension in 1957, gaining more recognition for his accomplishments as Down Beat Magazine bestowed their "New Star" award upon him. By the end of the year, firmly established as a leader, he'd make a live recording at the Village Vanguard in New York City that would become a jazz classic.

The Night Lights show Rollins '57: Sonny Rollins Takes the Lead features music from that Vanguard date, as well as: 
 

  • a solo tour de force from his Sound of Sonny album
  • a track from his Way Out West LP (with Rollins clad in cowboy garb on the cover)
  • a last appearance as a member of the Max Roach Quintet
  • a rare broadcast of Rollins during his brief stint with Miles Davis's group that summer.

Rollins Plus: 

Night Lights Classic Jazz