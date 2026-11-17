Jeanne Lee was a singer, poet, composer, teacher, and choreographer who embraced both jazz standards and the avant-garde, working with pianists Ran Blake and Mal Waldron, saxophonists Archie Shepp and Jimmy Lyons, composer Carla Bley, and other cutting-edge musicians of the late 20th century. In the next hour we’ll hear some of the recordings Lee made with those notable jazz figures, and about the creatively expansive path she followed as an artist throughout her career. It’s “Still the Newest Voice Around: Jeanne Lee”… coming up on this edition of Night Lights.

Jeanne Lee performing “Sundance,” a song she co-wrote, with Sam Rivers on soprano sax, Gunter Hampel on flute, Perry Robinson, Allan Praskin and Mark Whitecage on clarinet, Jack Gregg on bass, and Steve McCall on drums, from Jeanne Lee’s 1974 album Conspiracy—one of only two albums that Lee recorded as a leader in her lifetime.

Calling Jeanne Lee a singer doesn’t do her justice; Jeanne Lee was a singular creative force whose artistry found expression through singing, poetry, dance, teaching, acting, psychology, and more. Though she made only a handful of records under her own name, she played a key role in numerous collaborations with others that extended beyond the jazz world, and her legacy has hardly been explored. She was a multi-disciplinary artist ahead of her time.

Jeanne Lee was born in 1939 and grew up in mid-20th-century New York City. Her studies at Bard College in literature, child psychology and dance and her choreographing of jazz and classical music pieces played a formative role in her subsequent life, as did winning the legendary Apollo Theater talent night in 1961, which ultimately landed her and pianist and fellow Bard graduate Ran Blake a recording contract. Lee and Blake made their debut on record in 1962 for the RCA label with the album The Newest Sound Around, an apt description of their ethereal blend of Lee’s warm haunted voice and Blake’s spare spiked lyricism. In the liner notes composer and scholar Gunther Schuller wrote, “I know of no other singers who can project the introspective, often somber mood that is generated by Jeanne’s dark-rich voice, at the same time improvising far-out vocal lines and feeling at home in the even further-out accompaniments of Ran Blake.” Here’s Jeanne Lee with Ran Blake doing the 1940s noir movie theme and standard “Laura,” on Night Lights:

Singer Jeanne Lee and pianist Ran Blake performing “When Sunny Gets Blue” and “Laura,” from their 1962 album The Newest Sound Around. Writing of the album 38 years later in Lee’s New York Times obituary, Ben Ratliff said that it “subtracted swing, but added intellectual coolness, abstruse piano harmonies and vocal influences from Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington; the record is a series of minimalist dreams.” In addition to those singers, Lee herself cited Abbey Lincoln as an important influence in her early years.

Lee and Blake toured Europe after the album’s release and found favor with listeners and fans there, but their partnership failed to gain much commercial traction in the United States. In 1966 the two returned to Europe for more performances and made some recordings that were released several decades later, adding considerably to the duo’s rather scant discography. Lee and Blake would reunite 23 years later for the album You Stepped Out of a Cloud.

Lee’s creative partnership with Ran Blake in the 1960s has frequently been the most noted aspect of her career. And while those recordings are significant, they’re only part of Jeanne Lee’s story. In the mid to late 1960s she became involved with the experimental art collective Fluxus and began a long-term creative and romantic relationship with composer and vibraphonist Gunter Hampel. She also worked with musicians associated with free jazz and the avant-garde, including saxophonist Archie Shepp. These collaborations saw Lee extending her approach to vocalizing and expanding the contexts in which she sang. We’ll hear in this next set as part of Carla Bley and Paul Haines’ groundbreaking 1971 jazz opera Escalator Over the Hill, and here with fellow late-1960s Europe expatriate Archie Shepp doing “There Is a Balm in Gilead,” on Night Lights:

Jeanne Lee singing “End of Riwalpandi,” with Carla Bley on organ, John McLaughlin on guitar, Jack Bruce on bass, and Paul Motian on drums, from Carla Bley and Paul Haines’ 1971 jazz opera Escalator Over The Hill. Lee before that with saxophonist Archie Shepp and trumpeter Lester Bowie doing “There is a Balm in Gilead,” from Shepp’s 1969 album Blasé.

In 1974 Jeanne Lee made the first of what would be only two albums in her lifetime to be issued under solely her name, backed by notable avant-garde jazz artists Sam Rivers and drummer Steve McCall, as well as Lee’s partner Gunter Hampel. Lee and Hampel made many recordings together that were released on Hampel’s own label in Europe and which form a largely unsurveyed part of her discography. She also appeared on recordings with numerous other avant-garde musicians and composers such as Marion Brown, Andrew Cyrille, and Jimmy Lyons. We’ll hear her with Cyrille and Lyons in this next set, after this recording from her little-known 1974 album Conspiracy. Jeanne Lee and “Yeh Come T’Be”, on Night Lights:

Singer Jeanne Lee with saxophonist Jimmy Lyons and drummer Andrew Cyrille doing ”The One Before Zero,” from their 1979 album Nuba. Lee before that with “Yeh Come T’Be,” from her 1974 album Conspiracy, which included her partner Gunter Hampel among the supporting cast. In between those two albums, Lee wrote a jazz oratorio called “Prayer For Our Time” that was inspired by her involvement in composer John Cage’s Bicentennial piece Apartment House 1776.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Lee worked as an educator and child psychologist in the latter decades of the 20th century while raising her own two children by Gunter Hampel. She wrote a book about the history of jazz for grade school students, and continued to travel back and forth between New York City and Europe. The reputation of The Newest Sound Around, her 1962 debut album with pianist Ran Blake, only grew over time. Active as she remained, Lee did not live long enough to be able to benefit, artistically or otherwise, from any surge of interest in her work and career, dying of cancer in Mexico in 2000 at the age of 61. Though jazz scholar Eric Porter has championed her artistic accomplishments and Adam Shatz published a longform article about her in the New York Review of Books in 2020, she has remained a figure mostly known to jazz and avant-garde afficionados, and she is worthy of much more discussion and documentation than this program can afford. I’ll close with one of her late-period recordings, made with a pianist who factors into that era as prominently as Ran Blake did with Lee in the 1960s. Jeanne Lee, Mal Waldron, and “You Go to My Head,” on Night Lights:

Special thanks to Richard Marshall of Indiana University’s Cook Music Library.

You can read much more about Jeanne Lee in Adam Shatz's 2020 New York Review of Books article (gift link). Also check out Eric Porter's essay "Jeanne Lee's Voice" in the 2013 anthology People Get Ready: The Future of Jazz is Now!

Footage of Jeanne Lee performing music from Carla Bley's Escalator Over the Hill:

https://jma.darwinmonkey.com/jmarc1rev/The8thofJuly1969.html?bust=1721174400116

Outtakes: