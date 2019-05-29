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Porchlight

Trees

By Tom Roznowski
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT

Here’s a travel tip that constitutes a pilgrimage of sorts. Just south of Paoli, Indiana, accessed from both U.S. 150 and State Road 37, is The Pioneer Mothers Memorial Forest. The mature trees on this acreage are primarily hardwoods, hickory and oak.

But particularly compelling is that included on this 88 acre site are some of the last stands of virgin forest in the state.
Entering from State Road 37, you’ll go down a steep incline and a few hundred yards down, some stones to sit, lie, and contemplate.

I first heard about this resource years ago from my former barber, Ted Plew. I just hope I can be as convincing as he was.

Porchlight
Tom Roznowski
See stories by Tom Roznowski