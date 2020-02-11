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Porchlight

Animals

By Tom Roznowski
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Catskill Game Farm.
Catskill Game Farm.

There are approximately 440,000 elephants left in the entire world today. Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, has more than twice that many residents. Most any child in the world today could correctly identify an elephant. Will all of these facts be able to coexist a century from now?

PLAYLIST

Title, Artist, Album

At The Zoo, Simon and Garfunkel, Bookends

I Am An Animal, Pete Townsend, Empty Glass

Possum, Tom Roznowski, This Place In Time

Simon Smith, Randy Newman, Sail Away  

You Can’t Roller Skate, Roger Miller, Golden Hits

Everybody’s Got Something To Hide, Beatles, White Album

I Want To Be Like You, Los Lobos, Collection

Damned Old Dog, Roches, The Roches    

Hound Dog, Big Mama Thornton, Hound Dog  

Wild Horses, Flying Burrito Bros., Farther Along

Porchlight
Tom Roznowski
See stories by Tom Roznowski