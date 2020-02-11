Animals
There are approximately 440,000 elephants left in the entire world today. Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, has more than twice that many residents. Most any child in the world today could correctly identify an elephant. Will all of these facts be able to coexist a century from now?
PLAYLIST
Title, Artist, Album
At The Zoo, Simon and Garfunkel, Bookends
I Am An Animal, Pete Townsend, Empty Glass
Possum, Tom Roznowski, This Place In Time
Simon Smith, Randy Newman, Sail Away
You Can’t Roller Skate, Roger Miller, Golden Hits
Everybody’s Got Something To Hide, Beatles, White Album
I Want To Be Like You, Los Lobos, Collection
Damned Old Dog, Roches, The Roches
Hound Dog, Big Mama Thornton, Hound Dog
Wild Horses, Flying Burrito Bros., Farther Along