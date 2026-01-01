Live Jazz Before Kickoff

Before the Hoosiers take the field on Friday, September 25, enjoy a special edition of WFIU's annual Swing in September concert series.

Swing in September on Game Night brings live jazz to the heart of IU Football game-day festivities with a performance by the Visions Jazz Ensemble, a jazz band formed primarily of graduates from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

The ensemble will perform "Across the Field: College Fight Songs Reimagined," a creative and spirited program featuring jazz arrangements of college fight songs from around the country, including IU's beloved "Indiana, Our Indiana."