September 25, 2026 • 4:30pm • IU Alumni Association DeVault Center • FREE
Live Jazz Before Kickoff
Before the Hoosiers take the field on Friday, September 25, enjoy a special edition of WFIU's annual Swing in September concert series.
Swing in September on Game Night brings live jazz to the heart of IU Football game-day festivities with a performance by the Visions Jazz Ensemble, a jazz band formed primarily of graduates from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.
The ensemble will perform "Across the Field: College Fight Songs Reimagined," a creative and spirited program featuring jazz arrangements of college fight songs from around the country, including IU's beloved "Indiana, Our Indiana."
Event Details
Friday, September 25, 2026
5:30 p.m.
IU Alumni Association DeVault Center
1000 E. 17th Street, Bloomington, Indiana
The performance will take place on the second-floor balcony overlooking 17th Street, creating a unique musical backdrop as fans make their way toward Memorial Stadium ahead of kickoff.
What to Expect
This is not a traditional concert venue with a lawn, seating area, or dedicated audience space. Instead, Swing in September on Game Night is designed to be part of the energy and atmosphere of game day.
As fans arrive on campus, they'll be treated to live jazz from one of IU's premier student ensembles, creating a distinctly Hoosier soundtrack to a fall evening in Bloomington.
Whether you're heading to the game, meeting friends before kickoff, or simply passing through campus, we invite you to enjoy the music and celebrate the traditions of Indiana University.
About
Swing in September is WFIU's annual concert series celebrating jazz in our community through free live performances featuring outstanding musicians from Indiana and beyond.
Free Admission
Presented by WFIU Public Radio and Indiana Public Media in partnership with the IU Alumni Association and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.