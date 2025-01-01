6:30 PM • Every Friday, September 2025 • Dunn Meadow - IU Bloomington • FREE
Join us this fall for Swing in September! Presented by WFIU and the IU Jacobs School of Music Jazz Studies Department, this free outdoor concert series features a variety of musical acts from swing bands to jazz vocalists and more.
The concerts will take place every Friday in September at 6:30 PM at Dunn Meadow on the Indiana University campus. Free parking is available after 6 PM in the nearby Poplars Parking Garage. In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved indoors to Recital Hall in Merrill Hall.
View Dunn Meadow at IU on Google Maps
The performances will be emceed by WFIU voices David Brent Johnson, William Morris and John Bailey. We encourage guests to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or even a picnic!
Sept. 5
Tortilla Jackson
Tortilla Jackson is a high-energy Latin jazz and funk ensemble known for their playful improvisation and genre-blending sound. With roots in Bloomington’s vibrant music scene, the group brings a fresh take to the music of Willie Bobo, Mongo Santamaría, James Brown, and others. Their performances are as fun as their name—expect a lively kickoff to the Swing in September series.
Sept. 12
Leah Warman
Leah Warman is a versatile low brass musician and jazz vocalist whose performances blend technical mastery with expressive warmth. A graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, Leah has performed across genres—from classical to jazz to experimental—and brings a unique voice to every stage. Her jazz sets are marked by rich tone, thoughtful phrasing, and a deep connection to the music’s emotional core.
Sept. 19
The Plummer Jazz Quintet
The Plummer Jazz Quintet is a student-led ensemble from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, featuring a mix of undergraduate and graduate musicians. Known for their tight interplay and creative arrangements, the group brings a fresh, energetic approach to classic and contemporary jazz. While typically directed by Professor Greg Ward, the ensemble is currently performing under student leadership during his sabbatical, showcasing the initiative and talent of IU’s next generation of jazz artists.
Sept. 26
Sam Butler and Changing of the Guard
Sam Butler is a professional jazz trumpet player, composer, arranger and educator based in Indianapolis, IN. An alumnus of the Jacobs School of Music's Jazz Studies Program, he has performed all around the Midwest with various ensembles including the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra, Sean Dobbins and the Modern Jazz Messengers, Sammy Miller and The Congregation, and the Visions Jazz Ensemble, which he co-leads with saxophonist Garrett Fasig. As the winner of the 2023 International Trumpet Guild Jazz Solo Competition and with two albums out as a bandleader, Sam is making a name for himself in the Midwest jazz scene. He is immersed in the blending of musical styles including rock, classical music, folk, and jazz, and is creating a unique voice as he enters the modern jazz scene. Sam Butler and Changing of the Guard features Caleb Robinson on tenor saxophone, Christopher Pitts on piano, Michael Santos on bass, and Tate Sherman on drums.