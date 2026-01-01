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We Are Public Media Baseball T-Shirt

Embrace your love of public media with our limited-edition “We Are Public Media” baseball t-shirt.

Embrace your love of public media with our limited-edition “We Are Public Media” baseball t-shirt. Featuring a fun slogan, we are sure you will identify with, this shirt celebrates WFIU’s community (including you!).

Our T-shirt offers a comfortable, unisex fit that’s perfect for everyday wear and this shirt says it all—We Are Public Media!

Sizes XS-3XL

Level: $20 (ongoing monthly) / $240 (one-time)

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