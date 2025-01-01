About the Artists
Krista Detor
Krista Detor is a touring songwriter/musician whose music has been featured on the BBC, NRP, PBS, and countless international programs. In 2009, she was chosen to be a member of the BBC-sponsored “Darwin Songhouse,” in Shrewsbury, England, writing in celebration of the 200th anniversary of Charles Darwin’s birth. She continues to travel the world and write down much of what she sees in the people and places she finds. Her most recent release is the highly acclaimed, Chocolate Paper Suites. “An artist of rare ability with a deep poetic gift…” – The AllMusic Guide
Tim Grimm
Tim Grimm is an actor (stage, film and television) and award-winning songwriter. He lives near Columbus, Indiana, on an 80-acre farm, near where he grew up. He tours across the U.S. and in Europe. His twelve full-length recordings include The Back Fields, which was named Best American Album in the 2006 Just Plain Folks Music Awards in Los Angeles, and the just-released Wilderness Songs and Bad Man Ballads. “An artist who never fails to deliver.” – Dirty Linen
Carrie Newcomer
Carrie Newcomer has released twelve critically acclaimed albums on Rounder Records and facilitates workshops internationally on songwriting, creative writing, activism and spiritual vocation. Her song “I Should’ve Known Better” appeared on Nickel Creek’s 2003 grammy wining albums, This Side. Later this year, Carrie will return to India for the release of Everything is Everywhere, a collaboration with Indian Sarod master Amjad Ali Khan. “She’s a poet, storyteller, snake-charmer, good neighbor, friend and lover, minister of the wide-eyed gospel of hope and grace.” –Barbara Kingsolver
Tom Roznowski
Tom Roznowski is a singer and songwriter whose original music has been heard from Santa Fe to Siberia and all stops in between. He has lived most of his life in Indiana. His latest album is This Place in Time, and his new book is An American Hometown. “Roznowski doesn’t so much channel the voices of his forebears as internalize them in the service of sound.” –No Depression
Scott Russell Sanders
Scott Russell Sanders is the author of twenty books of fiction and nonfiction, including, most recently, A Private History of Awe and A Conservationist Manifesto. Earth Works, a volume of his selected essays, will appear in 2012. He is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus of English at Indiana University. “The language of these tales is chiseled, spare to the point of folklore: every word carries a lovely weight. Seldom has America’s early story been so beautifully told.” –Publishers Weekly
Michael White
Michael White was named a finalist in Musican Magazine’s Best Unsigned Bands Competition and his songs have been covered by Ricky Skaggs and other leading artists. He has produced four albums – most recently, It’s a Wonderful Life—and he continues to write songs and score music for television. “The occasional use of sly and quirky lyrical humour, an American Songbook/Beatlesque sense of melody, and divine vocal harmonies…you now possess as awareness of the aural delight that is Michael White’s music.” –Maverick Magazine
Jan Lucas
The Director, Jan Lucas is a playwright, actor, and occasional songwriter (with husband, Tim Grimm). She has acted in numerous productions at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. Her regional theatre credits include Steppenwolf, Goodman, and Remy Bumppo in Chicago, and People’s light and theatre Co. in Pennsylvania. She was a regular on the TV series, The Human Factor and appeared in Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal. Her directing credits include Ellis Island: The Dream of America and her own play Freedom Is My Home. Her book My Beautiful Leukemia appeared in 2010.