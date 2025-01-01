About the Artists

Krista Detor is a touring songwriter/musician whose music has been featured on the BBC, NRP, PBS, and countless international programs. In 2009, she was chosen to be a member of the BBC-sponsored “Darwin Songhouse,” in Shrewsbury, England, writing in celebration of the 200th anniversary of Charles Darwin’s birth. She continues to travel the world and write down much of what she sees in the people and places she finds. Her most recent release is the highly acclaimed, Chocolate Paper Suites. “An artist of rare ability with a deep poetic gift…” – The AllMusic Guide