Indiana Office of Technology to offer free website hosting for local governments

More local governments around Indiana will soon have access to free website hosting from the Indiana Office of Technology.

The agency offers other services to municipalities, including cybersecurity assessments and training. For the last four years, the office has supported website hosting for a “low cost,” but announced it would be eliminating the attached price tag this week.

“In an era where digital interaction has become a cornerstone of public service, maintaining secure, accessible, and efficient online resources is more important than ever. IOT’s latest initiative seeks to ensure that all local governments, regardless of size or budget, can offer their constituents a safe, trustworthy and user-friendly online experience,” an agency release said.

IOT has been offering local governments websites, with packages at $50/month, $100/month and $250/month, and more than 100 locals were already taking advantage of that.

With the new no-cost offering, the state recently converted 102 of them to the zero-cost package and the remainder, due to size and/or choice, stayed in the paid package.

The office offers three design choices, which have previously been recognized by the Center for Digital Government’s (CDG) and received annual Government Experience Awards. Such websites include content management systems and view analytics as well as a calendar and events system.

“This strategic move continues to build trust and aims to significantly improve cybersecurity measures and overall user experience on government platforms,” said Tracy Barnes, the state’s chief information officer. “We’re seeking to empower local governments to better manage their digital front doors, and improve access to all levels of local government, be it a small township or for our larger communities. Hoosiers should expect to have secure, easy to use digital methods to get in touch with their government. By removing financial barriers, we are another step closer to providing an improved, consistent digital experience no matter what level of government a citizen is interacting with.”

Local governments interested in learning more about the websites, along with the agency’s other services, should visit https://on.in.gov/localgovernment.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com. Follow Indiana Capital Chronicle on Facebook and X.