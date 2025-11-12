Terre Haute looks to boost infill housing with underused ISU lots

Terre Haute leaders want to infill market rate housing near Indiana State University. The public-private program is called the Urban Homescape Initiative.

ISU is transferring some of its underused lots to the city. The city will then offer $6,500 infrastructure grants to develop them.

Mayor Brandon Sakbun said all the homes are planned for ownership; none will be rentals.

“If you fill in some of our urban lots, here is an infrastructure grant to help you lower your cost to build and then lower your cost to sell ever so slightly,” he said.

Ask The Mayor: Terre Haute's Sakbun on food assistance, hospital merger, urban home initiative

The funds are coming from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Sakbun said plans include 50 single family homes, a couple of duplexes, town homes, and green space.

“We're going to find a way not to build cookie cutter homes in the city of Terre Haute, but to build homes with architectural integrity, to build homes and housing with a little bit of common sense,” Sakbun said.

The grant agency Thrive West Central will oversee the process.