Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

Terre Haute looks to boost infill housing with underused ISU lots

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:38 PM EST
ISU is transferring some of its underused lots to the city.
WFIU/WTIU News
ISU is transferring some of its underused lots to the city.

Terre Haute leaders want to infill market rate housing near Indiana State University. The public-private program is called the Urban Homescape Initiative.

ISU is transferring some of its underused lots to the city. The city will then offer $6,500 infrastructure grants to develop them.

Mayor Brandon Sakbun said all the homes are planned for ownership; none will be rentals.

“If you fill in some of our urban lots, here is an infrastructure grant to help you lower your cost to build and then lower your cost to sell ever so slightly,” he said.

Ask The Mayor: Terre Haute's Sakbun on food assistance, hospital merger, urban home initiative

The funds are coming from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Sakbun said plans include 50 single family homes, a couple of duplexes, town homes, and green space.

“We're going to find a way not to build cookie cutter homes in the city of Terre Haute, but to build homes with architectural integrity, to build homes and housing with a little bit of common sense,” Sakbun said.

The grant agency Thrive West Central will oversee the process.
News Local News
Joe Hren
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.