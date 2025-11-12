© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

FIRE says more anti-IU billboards if university doesn't engage on free speech

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published November 12, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
The FIRE IU billboard
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The FIRE IU billboard at the 45/46 bypass.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, placed a billboard at the edge of Bloomington accusing Indiana University of a coverup.

Dominic Coletti, FIRE’s Student Press Program Officer, said that refers to the administration’s decision to end print copies of the Indiana Daily Student.

He believes the move was to stifle coverage critical of the university before alumni returned to campus for homecoming.

IU backtracked on ending print and denied that the move was about censorship. But the free speech group has clashed with the university on other issues, such as its response to pro-Gaza protests and its policy on expressive activity.

Read more: Indiana University facing lawsuit after claims it tried to censor student newspaper

“We've been doing campaigns about IU for a long time. I mean, it didn't end up as the worst public university for free speech for no reason.”

That’s according to FIRE’s own survey, placing IU at 255 of 257 colleges and universities.

IU did not respond to a request for comment.

The billboard on the west side is the first, but Coletti says there could be more. If IU doesn’t come to the table, the campaign will run through the end of the football season.

“The university, it has a choice,” he said. “We won't do it if they sit down with us, they work with us to start reversing the dangerous incursions on free speech and the erosion of a free speech culture that they've allowed to fester on campus.”

Coletti hopes alumni coming to Bloomington for football games will see the billboard and get involved in pushing the university on free speech.

FIRE has run billboarding campaigns before, such as when South Carolina attempted to criminalize discussion of abortion.
Tags
News Local NewsFeaturedTop
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.