Arts and Culture

La Bohème

By Aaron Cain
Published November 10, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
Seonyoung Park (Mimì) and DU Haocheng (Rodolfo) in IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater’s production of La Bohème.
Shanti Knight
/
IU Jacobs School of Music
Seonyoung Park (Mimì) and Haocheng Du (Rodolfo) in IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater’s production of La Bohème.

IU Jacobs School of Music Opera Theater presents La Bohème, by Giacomo Puccini, November 8 and 14 at 7:30 pm, November 9 at 3 pm, and November 15 at 5 pm, at the Musical Arts Center.

Since its 1896 premiere, La Bohème has captivated audiences with its portrait of youthful passion, artistic struggle, and the bittersweet beauty of fleeting love. Set in Left Bank Paris, Giacomo Puccini’s enduring opera captures the emotional world of bohemian life at the turn of the century.

At the heart of the opera lies the tender yet tumultuous relationship between Mimì, a delicate seamstress, and Rodolfo, a poet who lives for artistic inspiration as much as for romantic love.

“She may appear fragile,” says soprano Seonyoung Park, who sings the role of Mimì in one of the opera’s two casts, “but there is a deep inner strength and dignity within her which makes her story so human and touching.”

Tenor DU Haocheng portrays Rodolfo opposite Park’s Mimì, and finds the character to be a kindred spirit. “He’s an idealistic young man, and I feel deeply connected to his artistic soul and vulnerability,” says Haocheng, “Rodolfo has a lot of dreams, same as me.”

You can hear the audio of Seonyoung Park and Haocheng Du in conversation with WFIU's Aaron Cain above.

More information at operaballet.indiana.edu.

