© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture

Linda Strommen Releases New Album: Life's Journeys

Published August 11, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT

Professor of oboe at Indiana University, Linda Strommen, is a highly accomplished performer and advocate for new music. She has collaborated with long-time friend and composer Eric Ewazen to release a new album this summer on the Albany record label titled Life’s Journeys. The album is the continuation of Strommen’s musical partnership with Ewazen, which began thirty years ago at the Julliard School when Strommen commissioned Ewazen’s popular first oboe concerto Down A River of Time. While Down A River of Time honored Strommen’s father, Ewazen’s second oboe concerto, Hold Fast Your Dreams, honors Strommen’s mother, and is the opening recording on Life's Journeys. Hear a conversation with Professor Strommen about her new album and about how her work with Ewazen has expanded the modern concert repertoire for the oboe. 

Life’s Journeys is available from Albany Records and on streaming platforms. You can also learn more at https://lindastrommen.com

Arts and Culture