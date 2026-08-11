Linda Strommen Releases New Album: Life's Journeys

Professor of oboe at Indiana University, Linda Strommen, is a highly accomplished performer and advocate for new music. She has collaborated with long-time friend and composer Eric Ewazen to release a new album this summer on the Albany record label titled Life’s Journeys. The album is the continuation of Strommen’s musical partnership with Ewazen, which began thirty years ago at the Julliard School when Strommen commissioned Ewazen’s popular first oboe concerto Down A River of Time. While Down A River of Time honored Strommen’s father, Ewazen’s second oboe concerto, Hold Fast Your Dreams, honors Strommen’s mother, and is the opening recording on Life's Journeys. Hear a conversation with Professor Strommen about her new album and about how her work with Ewazen has expanded the modern concert repertoire for the oboe.

Life’s Journeys is available from Albany Records and on streaming platforms. You can also learn more at https://lindastrommen.com