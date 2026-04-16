IU Jacobs School of Music Opera and Ballet Theater presents Oklahoma! at the Musical Arts Center, starting Friday night, April 17th, at 7:30 PM, with three more performances, April 18th, 25th, and 26th.

"it's a unique balance because he has to be lovable, because everyone does love him and people trust him. But he's a little too sure of himself. And I hope that comes across in the way I'm playing it."

Evan Woods Gunter has given much thought to Curly, the lead role that he will perform in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. Neither he, nor Paulina Baron, who will perform as the strong-willed Laurey, believe that these iconic characters are one-dimensional.

"There's no fear. [Laurey] knows she needs to be a classy lady. She knows she needs to be a little bit more hard to get."

Listen to the full conversation above with WFIU Music Director, Christopher Burrus.

More information at https://operaballet.indiana.edu/events/

