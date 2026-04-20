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Arts and Culture

Charles Webb: Making Music

By John Bailey
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
Charles Webb was an IU music faculty member from 1960 to 1973, then served as Dean for 24 more years.
Charles Webb was an IU music faculty member from 1960 to 1973, then served as Dean for 24 more years.

Former dean of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Charles Webb passed away Monday, April 13, at age 93.

Webb served as dean from 1973 to 1997. During that time, the school rose to international prominence and hosted musical luminaries such as Leonard Bernstein.

Upon his retirement, WTIU produced a career retrospective, Charles Webb: Making Music. It contains rarely seen performances and includes tributes from longtime faculty members such as Menahem Pressler and alums such as Sylvia McNair.

In remembrance of Dean Webb, we bring you that documentary, not seen since it aired nearly 30 years ago.

Arts and Culture
John Bailey
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