Former dean of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Charles Webb passed away Monday, April 13, at age 93.

Webb served as dean from 1973 to 1997. During that time, the school rose to international prominence and hosted musical luminaries such as Leonard Bernstein.

Upon his retirement, WTIU produced a career retrospective, Charles Webb: Making Music. It contains rarely seen performances and includes tributes from longtime faculty members such as Menahem Pressler and alums such as Sylvia McNair.

In remembrance of Dean Webb, we bring you that documentary, not seen since it aired nearly 30 years ago.