© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Former music school dean remembered as a performer, leader

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT
A portrait of Charles Webb from 1991
1 of 7  — Charles Webb
A portrait of Charles Webb from 1991
IU Archives
Charles Webb with family members
2 of 7  — Spectrum Creative Group - Webb_Family_20x16.jpg
Charles Webb with family members
Courtesy of Malcolm Webb
Charles Webb with family members
3 of 7  — 1977 Longs Peak Summit with sons Kent, Malcolm, Mark.jpg
Charles Webb with family members
Courtesy of Malcolm Webb
Charles Webb with family members
4 of 7  — 2017_09_04 CHW at Foster Poole 85 bday.jpg
Charles Webb with family members
Courtesy of Malcolm Webb
Charles Webb with family members
5 of 7  — Kenda, Charlie, Charles, Malcolm Webb late 70s.jpg
Charles Webb with family members
Courtesy of Malcolm Webb
Charles Webb with family members
6 of 7  — 2019_03_24 CHW and sister Nancy Poole.JPG
Charles Webb with family members
MALCOLM_WEBB / Courtesy of Malcolm Webb
Charles Webb with family members
7 of 7  — Spectrum Creative Group - Webb_Family_12x8.jpg
Charles Webb with family members
Courtesy of Malcolm Webb

Charles Webb, former dean of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, died Monday at age 93.  

Webb was known to many as a personable and warm leader who elevated the School of Music to international prestige.  

He came to Indiana University in 1958 as a doctoral student and quickly rose through the ranks of the faculty, becoming dean of the music school in 1973.  

In a 1997 documentary celebrating Webb’s retirement, Webb said he never expected to rise as high as he did.  

“If anybody had said to me on that first day that we walked around these halls that I would succeed Wilfred Bain as the next dean of this school, I would have fainted dead away, never to recover,” Webb said.

During Webb’s tenure as dean, the school became known internationally for the skill of its students and faculty. Webb spearheaded several initiatives to bring students to some of the most renowned performance halls in the world, including the Kennedy Center and Metropolitan Opera House.  

Webb recruited several renowned artist-faculty members to the school and oversaw the establishment of the Early Music Institute and Guitar Department.

He also brought musical luminaries to stay in Bloomington, including a six-week residency for renowned composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.  

While leading the School of Music, Webb was known for frequently hosting musicians, professors, and philanthropists at his home.  

Webb’s son Malcolm said many of the people who came to the Webbs’ home felt like family.  

“Seldom was the doorbell rung,” Webb said. “Most people just walked in through the garage and came upstairs and announced themselves. And that was kind of the way our household worked.” 

Webb balanced his responsibilities to the School of Music with an active performance schedule.  

He conducted musical ensembles everywhere from Indiana to Carnegie Hall, toured nationally as a pianist, and was the regular organist for First United Methodist Church in Bloomington for nearly 62 years.  

Webb loved playing the organ so much that he had one installed in his home. He had three pianos in the house for rehearsal.  
Webb’s son Mark said his father’s piano practice served as an alarm clock for the rest of the family. 

“He would get up every morning at 6am and for one hour, he would do nothing but scales and arpeggios on the piano,” said Webb. “And he had a routine that he worked through, and it was certainly a grueling routine, but he did it every single day.” 

Abra Bush, current dean of the Jacobs School, said Webb was an inspiration to her. 

“Charles was an amazing man,” Bush said. “I truly marvel at what he was able to do.” 

Webb retired from the School of Music in 1997 after 24 years of leadership.  

Even after retirement, Mark Webb said his father attended faculty recitals and opera performances almost every week.  

“He kept his seats at the musical arts center that he and my mother picked out when it opened in 1972,” Webb said. “So he would be a regular fixture up there for every opera performance.” 

In a 1997 gala celebrating his retirement, Charles Webb said he was grateful to the people behind the IU School of Music.  

“It's been a great experience,” Webb said. “It's been a great privilege to serve as dean of this school. I thank you.” 

Webb is survived by four sons and ten grandchildren. The Jacobs School will hold a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. May 16 at First United Methodist Church.
Tags
News FeaturedIndiana Newsdesk
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.