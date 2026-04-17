Former music school dean remembered as a performer, leader

Charles Webb, former dean of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, died Monday at age 93.

Webb was known to many as a personable and warm leader who elevated the School of Music to international prestige.

He came to Indiana University in 1958 as a doctoral student and quickly rose through the ranks of the faculty, becoming dean of the music school in 1973.

In a 1997 documentary celebrating Webb’s retirement, Webb said he never expected to rise as high as he did.

“If anybody had said to me on that first day that we walked around these halls that I would succeed Wilfred Bain as the next dean of this school, I would have fainted dead away, never to recover,” Webb said.

During Webb’s tenure as dean, the school became known internationally for the skill of its students and faculty. Webb spearheaded several initiatives to bring students to some of the most renowned performance halls in the world, including the Kennedy Center and Metropolitan Opera House.

Webb recruited several renowned artist-faculty members to the school and oversaw the establishment of the Early Music Institute and Guitar Department.

He also brought musical luminaries to stay in Bloomington, including a six-week residency for renowned composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

While leading the School of Music, Webb was known for frequently hosting musicians, professors, and philanthropists at his home.

Webb’s son Malcolm said many of the people who came to the Webbs’ home felt like family.

“Seldom was the doorbell rung,” Webb said. “Most people just walked in through the garage and came upstairs and announced themselves. And that was kind of the way our household worked.”

Webb balanced his responsibilities to the School of Music with an active performance schedule.

He conducted musical ensembles everywhere from Indiana to Carnegie Hall, toured nationally as a pianist, and was the regular organist for First United Methodist Church in Bloomington for nearly 62 years.

Webb loved playing the organ so much that he had one installed in his home. He had three pianos in the house for rehearsal.

Webb’s son Mark said his father’s piano practice served as an alarm clock for the rest of the family.

“He would get up every morning at 6am and for one hour, he would do nothing but scales and arpeggios on the piano,” said Webb. “And he had a routine that he worked through, and it was certainly a grueling routine, but he did it every single day.”

Abra Bush, current dean of the Jacobs School, said Webb was an inspiration to her.

“Charles was an amazing man,” Bush said. “I truly marvel at what he was able to do.”

Webb retired from the School of Music in 1997 after 24 years of leadership.

Even after retirement, Mark Webb said his father attended faculty recitals and opera performances almost every week.

“He kept his seats at the musical arts center that he and my mother picked out when it opened in 1972,” Webb said. “So he would be a regular fixture up there for every opera performance.”

In a 1997 gala celebrating his retirement, Charles Webb said he was grateful to the people behind the IU School of Music.

“It's been a great experience,” Webb said. “It's been a great privilege to serve as dean of this school. I thank you.”

Webb is survived by four sons and ten grandchildren. The Jacobs School will hold a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. May 16 at First United Methodist Church.