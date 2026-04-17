© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Farmers say rising costs could affect planting decisions and crop yields

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
Dennis Carnahan planting rows of soybeans,
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Dennis Carnahan, a farmer in Southwest Indiana, planting rows of soybeans in 2023.

A new survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation found most farmers cannot afford fertilizer, as costs continue to rise heading into the 2026 growing season.

The nationwide survey of farmers said 70 percent of respondents will not be able to buy all the fertilizer they need.

According to the Farm Bureau, fertilizer prices remain volatile due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The organization says that pressure could affect planting decisions and crop yields.

“The skyrocketing cost of fuel and fertilizer is creating more economic hardships for farmers who have already endured years of losses,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “Without the necessary fertilizers, we’ll face lower yields and some farmers will reduce acres altogether, which will impact food and feed supplies.”

The survey also said that 48 percent of farmers in the Midwest specifically can’t afford all the needed supplies for this year’s planting season.

The Farm Bureau is urging federal policymakers to stabilize supply chains and reduce costs, warning that farmers are already operating on thin margins.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.