Farmers say rising costs could affect planting decisions and crop yields

A new survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation found most farmers cannot afford fertilizer, as costs continue to rise heading into the 2026 growing season.

The nationwide survey of farmers said 70 percent of respondents will not be able to buy all the fertilizer they need.

According to the Farm Bureau, fertilizer prices remain volatile due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The organization says that pressure could affect planting decisions and crop yields.

“The skyrocketing cost of fuel and fertilizer is creating more economic hardships for farmers who have already endured years of losses,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “Without the necessary fertilizers, we’ll face lower yields and some farmers will reduce acres altogether, which will impact food and feed supplies.”

The survey also said that 48 percent of farmers in the Midwest specifically can’t afford all the needed supplies for this year’s planting season.

The Farm Bureau is urging federal policymakers to stabilize supply chains and reduce costs, warning that farmers are already operating on thin margins.