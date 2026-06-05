Is it a done deal? Chicago Bears say they're 'advancing' stadium project in Hammond

The Chicago Bears, a franchise steeped in NFL history, announced Friday they would "advance" stadium development in Hammond, Indiana.

Adam Schefter, a top NFL reporter from ESPN, quoted a source saying, "Barring anything very strange, it's a done deal."

Governor Mike Braun wrote on social media, "Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state!"

Bears board of directors chairman George McCaskey released a statement Friday, first reported by the Chicago Sun Times, saying the stadium site in Indiana is "to be selected."

The Illinois Legislature ended its Spring session without passing a bill aimed to keep the team in Chicago. Lawmakers, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, said they worried about spending public money on a new stadium as residents struggle with affordability.

As Illinois dithered, Indiana lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year with $1 billion of incentives for the team.

Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston led the effort to pass that legislation. He says it's a major win for Indiana.

"We're stable. We get things done," Huston said. "We support big things in Indiana and this is certainly one of them."