Date
October 1st, 2025
Self-paced
Progress at your own speed
8 weeks
1 hour per week
Price
Free
Schedule
October 1
The importance of a social circle as we age
Shawn Gerber, M.Div., BCC Director, Spiritual Care and Chaplaincy Services
October 8
Good Grief For Everybody
Bonita Stone, Bereavement Coordinator
This session will explore the emotional, internal, and external adjustments we face after the loss of a loved one. Participants will reflect on the challenges of stepping into new roles while navigating the absence of someone who was central to their lives. The session will also address how grief can shift one's sense of identity and future direction, and how accepting the physical absence of a loved one can be a step toward creating a new path forward.
October 15
Understanding Medicare: The Basics
Ben Hudson, Training Director, State Health Insurance Assistance Program
In this session we will discuss the basics of Medicare. We will cover enrollment options, how and when to enroll, Medicare cost, coverage options and much more! This would be a great session for anyone becoming eligible for Medicare in the near future as well as current beneficiaries that would like to take a deeper look into the workings of Medicare.
October 22
Promoting Reengagement in Meaningful Activity for Adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment
Yvonne Lu, Doris J Froebe Professor, School of Nursing
This session will look at the needs of adults with mild cognitive impairment and their care partners, explain the DEMA program, share what early results show for both groups, and talk about how it could be used at home and in long-term care.
October 29
Understanding Social Security Retirement, Spouse, & Survivors Benefits
Charo Boyd, M.S., Public Affairs Specialist for Central & Southern Indiana
Charo Boyd, SSA’s Public Affairs Specialist, will conduct an interactive webinar explaining Social Security retirement benefits and demonstrating numerous services available at www.ssa.gov. She will cover how age and wages affects benefits and explain entitlement factors for Social Security retirement, spouse, ex-spouse, and survivor benefits. Enhance your experience, create an account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to review your Social Security statement and be prepared to ask questions during the webinar!
November 5
Patient Advocacy in the Healthcare Setting
Katie Tremel, Program Manager: Cancer Support Community
Patient Advocacy isn't always easy and sometimes you may not know where to start. However, there are many resources you can use to be your own best advocate. Please join Katie Tremel, MSW, LCSW, as she helps you feel empowered through helpful tips and discussion, which can make navigating the complexities of healthcare a better experience.
November 12
A Death Doula's Perspective on Living Well
Joy Harter, Death Doula, Grief Counselor, Elder Care Consultant
An informal and light hearted session that talks about living well through the eyes of a death doula. We will talk about how to live our best lives in the face of death which can help lessen fear and stress related to end-of-life
November 19
Gaming Isn’t Just for Kids: Why and How Older Adults Can Embrace Play
Brittne Kakulla, PhD, Senior Consumer Insights Manager, Technology
Older adults are one of the fastest-growing segments of gamers, with more than 50 million Americans age 50+ gaming regularly. Research shows they turn to games not only for fun and stress relief but also for cognitive stimulation, emotional well-being, and intergenerational connection. Yet many older gamers report feeling overlooked, seeking inclusive design, intuitive onboarding, and games that balance accessibility with meaningful challenge.
This session explores why older gamers matter, what they want from the gaming experience, and how brands and consumers can embrace play.
November 26
Caregiving
This session will feature a 30-minute highlight reel from the new PBS documentary Caregiving, executive produced by Bradley Cooper. The film explores the emotional, physical, and social dimensions of caregiving through powerful personal stories, offering a compelling look at an experience that impacts countless families. To deepen the conversation, the session will also include a guest speaker—brought in through a partnership with our local AARP office—who will share insights and facilitate a discussion following the screening.
Recordings
Coming Soon
Archive
Coming Soon