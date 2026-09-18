WTIU Announces New March 2027 Premiere Date for "Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild"

“I write as the birds sing, because I must, and usually from the same source of Inspiration.” Gene Stratton-Porter

The new WTIU documentary Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild will premiere on WTIU Sunday, March 7, 2027, at 8:00 PM EST with a simultaneous worldwide feed on the WTIU YouTube channel the same day. The program will also be distributed to PBS stations nationally via American Public Television in May 2027, following the WTIU and YouTube March premiere. This two-hour historical nature documentary celebrates the life and works of Gene Stratton-Porter, one of America’s best-selling authors of the 20thcentury. The two-part special showcases the history of the famed Indiana writer, who penned 26 books of fiction, nonfiction nature studies, poetry and children’s literature. Gene Stratton-Porter was also one of the nation’s leading environmental activists who helped usher in the modern conservation movement.

Gene Stratton-Porter Press Photo in the Wild (courtesy Indiana Historical Society).

The documentary is more than three years in the making, featuring footage of breathtaking natural landscapes from various wildlife areas of the United States, rare historical film and photographs, and interviews with historians, writers, artists and many of today’s top environmental activists. Each reflects on Stratton-Porter’s writing, nature photography, and filmmaking, blazing new trails for women in science, literature, the visual arts and wildlife conservation. The program is being shifted from an original airdate of November 2026 to March 7, 2027, to take advantage of new opportunities that have arisen for WTIU’s production team to create lifelong-learning, educational outreach modules in partnership with IU Expand. As well, WTIU will be partnering with various state and regional historical sites and wildlife refuges to organize promotional screenings and live experiences, such as nature walks, birdwatching tours and other educational opportunities.

WTIU videographer Gabriel Lantz filming at Gene Stratton-Porter cabin home in Geneva, Indiana.

The documentary is produced by 26-time regional Emmy Award winner and national Emmy nominee Todd Gould, WTIU Senior Producer/Director, and features an original music soundtrack written by six-time Emmy winner Tyron Cooper, PhD. The show features the sounds of celebrated singer/songwriters Carrie Newcomer and Krista Detor. Carrie also serves as the “voice” of Gene Stratton-Porter, bringing passages from her books and other writings to life. Krista will also be reading passages from the writings of Gene Stratton-Porter’s daughter Jeannette.

Major funding for Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild is made possible by the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation. Corporate support by Pynco, Inc., and Morgenstern Books. Additional support is provided by the WTIU/WFIU Documentary Programs Fund.

