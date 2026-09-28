Two Telly Awards, One Storyteller

When people watch a finished television segment, they rarely see what happened before the cameras rolled.

They don't see the notes scribbled in the margins. They don't see the props, the rewrites, the experimentation, or the long hours spent figuring out how to tell a story in a way that connects with an audience.

For Russell McGee, storytelling has always been about finding those connections.

This year, two projects produced by Russell received Bronze Telly Awards: Peggy's Poetry & Zarg - Season 8 and WFIU 75th Anniversary Testimonial - 4 mins with Red Barber.

The recognition is significant. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television production and receive thousands of entries from around the world each year.

But the awards themselves only tell part of the story.

The two winning projects are remarkably different from one another.

One is a children's program featuring a puppet named Peggy and her companion Zarg. Over eight seasons, Peggy's Poetry & Zarg has explored topics ranging from literacy and dyslexia to social issues and everyday childhood challenges, using poetry and storytelling as an entry point for conversation. The series was created by Russell as a way to introduce children to classical poetry through entertaining stories.

WTIU Zarg is curious to learn a new lesson.

The other project looks backward rather than forward. The WFIU 75th Anniversary Testimonial - 4 mins with Red Barber celebrates the legacy of one of public radio's most influential voices while highlighting the history of WFIU and its connection to generations of listeners.

At first glance, a puppet series and a radio history piece may not have much in common.

Yet both projects reflect something public media does exceptionally well: helping people connect with ideas, stories, and one another.

That's a thread that runs through much of Russell's work.

Whether creating content for children or producing a reflection on broadcasting history, the goal isn't simply to share information. It's to create moments that resonate with viewers and help them see something familiar in a new way.

Indiana Public Media member Stan Hurst shows his book on NPR's Morning Edition personality Red Barber.

At Indiana Public Media, audiences usually encounter the finished product. They see the final episode, the completed segment, or the polished story. What often goes unnoticed is the creative process behind it all.

Award-winning productions rarely begin as award-winning productions.

They begin as ideas.

A question. A character. A conversation. A piece of history worth preserving.

They take shape through collaboration, experimentation, and a willingness to keep refining until the story feels right.

That's one reason recognitions like the Telly Awards matter. While they celebrate finished work, they also highlight the creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication that go into public media production every day.

For Russell, the awards represent recognition for two very different projects. For the rest of us, they're a reminder of the breadth of storytelling happening inside our studios and production spaces.

Some stories help children discover poetry.

Some stories preserve pieces of broadcasting history.

Both can make a lasting impact.

And sometimes, they earn a Telly Award along the way.