Indiana Public Media Establishes George Walker Society to Recognize Legacy Giving

The following announcement is presented in a press release format.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Public Media has established the George Walker Society, a new recognition society honoring individuals who have included WFIU, WTIU, or Indiana Public Media in their estate plans.

Named for longtime on-air host George Walker, the society celebrates supporters whose planned gifts will help ensure the future of public media service in southern Indiana and beyond.

“To generations of listeners, George Walker was a daily companion and cornerstone of WFIU. His passion for music, the arts and local broadcasting made an indelible mark on our community,” said Mike Arnold, Executive Director of Indiana Public Media. “The George Walker Society carries that spirit forward by honoring supporters whose legacy gifts help secure the future of Indiana Public Media’s WFIU and WTIU.”

To encourage listeners and viewers to consider making a future gift to support WFIU and WTIU, a longtime member in Bloomington has established a matching-gift challenge for new documented planned gifts. For every new planned gift documented through Dec. 31, 2027, Indiana Public Media will receive an additional $2,500 in outright support, up to a total of $100,000.

The matching funds will benefit the same fund designated by the donor, whether that is the WFIU Fund, WTIU Fund, or another Indiana Public Media fund.

Planned gifts can take many forms, including bequests through a will or trust, or beneficiary designations from retirement accounts or life insurance policies. By documenting their plans, donors help Indiana Public Media better steward future gifts and ensure long-term sustainability for the services and programs audiences value most.

“All gift amounts will remain confidential, but by sharing your plans with us, you help us be the very best stewards of your gift,” said Emily Harrison, Indiana Public Media Donor Relations Manager.

Supporters interested in joining the George Walker Society or learning more about planned giving opportunities may contact Emily Harrison, donor relations manager, (emrharri@iu.edu) or Amy O'Shaughnessy, director of development (amyoshau@iu.edu).

About the George Walker Society

Named for longtime WFIU broadcaster George Walker, the George Walker Society celebrates donors who have chosen to support Indiana Public Media through a bequest or legacy gift. Member contributions protect the independence and financial strength of WFIU and WTIU, keeping trusted local coverage, educational media, and cultural programming accessible to all. Learn more at ipm.org/legacy.

About Indiana Public Media

Indiana Public Media is south-central Indiana’s primary source for trusted local news, arts, culture, music, and educational programming, broadcasting from the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington. Dedicated to serving the public interest, Indiana Public Media combines university and community resources to deliver vital public media services while providing hands-on experiential learning for IU students. Indiana Public Media operates:

WTIU Public Television: Established in 1969, WTIU is a PBS member station serving more than 600,000 households across 29 counties in south-central Indiana. WTIU features PBS’s national schedule alongside locally produced regional documentaries, arts specials, and news coverage like Indiana Newsdesk .

Established in 1969, WTIU is a PBS member station serving more than 600,000 households across 29 counties in south-central Indiana. WTIU features PBS’s national schedule alongside locally produced regional documentaries, arts specials, and news coverage like . WFIU Public Radio: A charter member of NPR, WFIU serves more than 20 counties in Indiana with a mix of NPR news, classical, jazz, and locally produced programs.

Beyond the airwaves, Indiana Public Media offers streaming audio and video, original podcasts, and in-depth local coverage available anytime online at ipm.org.

Media Contact

Jesse Loudenbarger

Associate Director of Communications & Marketing

Indiana Public Media

jloudenb@iu.edu

812-855-2119