Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Event

MLK & the Black Press: 200 Years of Pleading Our Own Cause

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commission presents its annual event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through remarks from community leaders, performances by the African American Choral Ensemble, and a keynote speech from award-winning investigative journalist Sandra Chapman, this event will explore the relationship between the American press and the civil rights movement led by Dr. King and his contemporaries.

Free! No tickets are needed for entry.