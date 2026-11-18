2027 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration
2027 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Event
MLK & the Black Press: 200 Years of Pleading Our Own Cause
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commission presents its annual event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through remarks from community leaders, performances by the African American Choral Ensemble, and a keynote speech from award-winning investigative journalist Sandra Chapman, this event will explore the relationship between the American press and the civil rights movement led by Dr. King and his contemporaries.
Free! No tickets are needed for entry.
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
City of Bloomington - Community and Family Resources Department