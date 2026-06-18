4th Global Congress on Cardiology & Heart Health 2026
4th Global Congress on Cardiology & Heart Health 2026
The 4th Global Congress on Cardiology & Heart Health 2026 (August 14–16, Paris, France) brings together global experts, clinicians, and researchers to explore advancements in cardiovascular care. Centered on AI, precision medicine, and prevention, the congress promotes innovation, collaboration, and improved patient outcomes in heart health.
Researchers Fusion
$1599
09:00 AM - 06:00 AM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
sofiamorgan126@gmail.com
Researchers Fusion
"152-146 Church street, New York, 10007, USA"Paris, France, Florida 10115
13478209966
sofiamorgan126@gmail.com